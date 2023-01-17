Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $168.37 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00431306 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.96 or 0.30274517 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00759588 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
