Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Up 1.9%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 979% from the average session volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

