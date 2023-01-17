Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

