Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 6,682 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

