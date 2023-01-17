Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of KMF opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

