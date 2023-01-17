Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXDT opened at 11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.91. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.79 and a 12 month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at 25,246,374.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.