Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

