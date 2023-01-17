Reviewing Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vigil Neuroscience and iTeos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.89%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.81%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.20 iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.01 $214.52 million $6.88 2.83

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% iTeos Therapeutics 57.48% 42.62% 31.39%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Vigil Neuroscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.