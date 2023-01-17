Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $70.56 million and approximately $846,098.12 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

