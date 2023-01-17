Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 411,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.42) to GBX 490 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.06) to GBX 590 ($7.20) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

