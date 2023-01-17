Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 43.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 30.46. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 15.82 and a 1 year high of 81.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

