Robert Gayton Sells 100,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$409,646.08.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE ARG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.52. 287,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,457. The company has a market cap of C$252.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 85.83%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.