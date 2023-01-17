Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,020 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $99,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 173,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,822. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $288.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its 200-day moving average is $226.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

