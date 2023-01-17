Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,948 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $139,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $380.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

