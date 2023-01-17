Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 137,428 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,134,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $80,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,589,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,602,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

