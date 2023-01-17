Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 155,437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,048,048 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

