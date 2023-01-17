Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

RCLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

