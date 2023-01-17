Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,395. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $12,761,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $14,269,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $4,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

