RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $21,140.83 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and approximately $29,416.66 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $21,140.83 or 0.99826028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,177.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00411540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00813261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00103376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00584599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00209455 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.87290834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,109.26028405 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,468.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

