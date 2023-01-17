Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 target price on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.80.

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

