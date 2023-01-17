Safe Trading 42.2% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00024008 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $106.14 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00244182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00104023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00059151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.97347296 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

