Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Fortive were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

FTV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,794. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

