Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

