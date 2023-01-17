Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Sappi has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 33.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

