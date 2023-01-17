Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.40. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a market cap of $566.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 565,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

