Scotiabank Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.53. The company had a trading volume of 331,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 317.33. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.25.

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

