Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.61, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNIRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Senior Stock Up 18.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.38 and a 200-day moving average of 1.47.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

