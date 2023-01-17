ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,116,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $67,659,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $414.89 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

