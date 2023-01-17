Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.35

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.