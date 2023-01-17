Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

