Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2,059.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

