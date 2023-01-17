Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.89% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

