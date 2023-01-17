Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 204,358 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,358 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 210,387 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GCOW opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

