Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 20,794 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32.

