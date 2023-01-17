Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 56,835 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.