Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 6,643 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

SDG opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $89.14.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

