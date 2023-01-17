Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 75,198 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,198 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

