Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

