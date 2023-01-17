Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

