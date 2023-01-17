Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 71.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.