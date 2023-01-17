Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Increases By 251.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MQT remained flat at $10.53 on Tuesday. 50,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,298. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
