Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Increases By 251.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT remained flat at $10.53 on Tuesday. 50,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,298. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

