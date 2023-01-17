Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Drops By 95.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

