Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Drops By 95.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.