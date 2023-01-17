Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Decreases By 93.0%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diageo Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DGEAF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

