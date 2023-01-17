Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Decreases By 93.0%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Diageo Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of DGEAF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.
Diageo Company Profile
