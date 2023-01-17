Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Drops By 87.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

EJPRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 35,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

