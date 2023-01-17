Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Decreases By 86.0%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,378,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 30.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 233,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

