Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Drops By 66.7%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

