Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Expands By 258.4%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 258.4% from the December 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,930.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,332 shares of company stock worth $197,814. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 6,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

