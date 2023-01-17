Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 64.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
