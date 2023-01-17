Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 64.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter.

