Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Rises By 197.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
HYXF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 8,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,270. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.