Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Rises By 197.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYXF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 8,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,270. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

