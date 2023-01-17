Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Decreases By 70.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 35,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

